(WFSB) - This long holiday weekend, many may be wrapping up their Summer plans, but COVID could be playing a role and changing some decisions.
AAA is projecting that about ninety percent of the holiday travel will be done by driving.
Usually, flying is the way to go, but because of the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases across the nation, people are trying to find plans that are more safe.
Traffic jams will be more common this weekend as millions are expected to hit the road for the long holiday weekend and that's because flying might be second choice for people.
AAA says that's because of air travel restrictions and the the Delta variant.
This week, the CDC director warned those who aren't vaccinated should stay home.
Many hospitals across the nation are overwhelmed. The average number of COVID patients is the highest it has been since last Winter, so for those travelling, the CDC says people need to think it through.
None of the major airlines are expected to reach prepandemic traffic numbers and airfare spending is also down compared to 2019.
This week, the U.S. was removed from the European Union's safe list, meaning quarantine and testing requirements will be more common for Americans.
