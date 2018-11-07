HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Ned Lamont will be Connecticut’s next governor, so what can Connecticut expect from him?
Many in the state are worried about taxes, tolls, education and more.
Tolls could be in our future. Property taxes could go down, while plans are being made to retain and attract business.
Experts we spoke with are basing their answers on what Lamont has said publicly and privately in conversations with them.
“Campaign is over, now it’s governing. Now, it’s getting the state together,” said Lamont.
Lamont has won and he’s inheriting a state in fiscal crisis.
He also has the tough task of proving to the 47 percent of the state who voted for Bob Stefanowski, that he won’t mirror Governor Malloy.
During the campaign, Lamont has supported installing tolls, but according to DOT Commissioner Jim Redeker, he says that won’t be a reality for a long time.
“I think that the process, is probably a several year process to come to a decision point,” said Redeker.
Stefanowski framed Lamont as the candidate who would raise taxes.
Dr. Gayle Alberda, Politics Professor at Fairfield University says lowering them may be one of the first things Lamont may do.
“He campaigned real hard on property tax reduction, so I wouldn’t be surprised if he tried to push that through,” said Alberda.
When it comes to education, teacher’s associations are expecting their pensions to remain funded.
Alberda says expect Lamont to bridge the financial gaps between high and low performing schools.
“Help equalize that disparity we see amongst an urban and suburban or rural area,” said Alberda.
One of the toughest challenges facing the political newcomer is changing the perception that the state is bad for business.
Joe Brennan, CEO of the CBIA, is hopeful Lamont, who spent much of his life as a businessman, will help him navigate these areas.
“I think he wants to keep the welcome mat out and try to avoid some of the things we’ve had to deal with in the last few years in the legislature that gave us the anti-business perception,” said Brennan.
Both of the experts say Lamont can’t solve the budget crisis by just cutting budgets or raising taxes, he’ll need to boost economic growth.
