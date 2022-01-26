(WFSB) – The mutation called BA.2 is a new version of the COVID-19 omicron variant.
The new variant is being called “stealth omicron” because in tests it’s harder to determine which variant it is.
“I’m not surprised about it. I think we’re going to be hearing about this for a really long-time different variants,” said Grace McIntyre of Rocky Hill.
“Viruses change. They randomly make mutations,” said Dr. Liza Cuchara, a Biomedical Sciences Professor at Quinnipiac.
Cuchara explains this variant is a mutation of omicron and it has been hard to differentiate it from the original omicron.
“A lot of the mutations are meaningless but this particular one has made it so some of the PCR tests aren’t able to identify it as omicron,” said Cuchara. “It makes it harder to be able know for sure which particular variant the original omicron or now this variant of the omicron.”
Cuchara says omicron and this new version have similar symptoms.
“It still seems to be like Omicron that omicron more impacts our upper raspatory system and has less of an impact on our lungs,” Cuchara said.
She says both versions of omicron are mild, but they still cause an impact on hospitals.
“Even though omicron is milder, if it’s milder but it’s impacting more people, than sometimes we can still have an impact on our hospitals as a result of that,” Cuchara said.
Scientists say there is still a lot to learn about the variant.
It’s unclear if it is more contagious.
