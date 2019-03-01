(WFSB) - It’s the first day of March and spring is right around the corner.
Still, we’re expecting more snow this weekend.
Around this time of the year, many of us are experiencing winter fatigue.
Gray skies and little sunlight can give some the winter blues.
For others, they might experience depression related to the seasons, called Seasonal Affective Disorder.
Shoveling snow, driving through it, cold weather and strong winds are part of old man’s winter.
Everyone’s looking for a cure right now.
“Maybe next year I’ll move to Florida, so that would cure winter blues,” said Gary Gellner of Glastonbury.
But Seasonal Affective Disorder, or SAD, is actually is different.
It has two categories, fall/winter and spring and summer.
“Fall, winter is not the winter blues. It really is about people experiencing a depression related to decrease sunlight,” said Pat Rehmer, President of the Behavioral Health Network for Hartford Healthcare.
Pat Rehmer with Hartford Healthcare says symptoms for fall/winter include fatigue, sleeping more, eating more and failing to enjoy the things people typically do.
Treatment for the diagnosis can include medication and therapy and a little Vitamin D.
“But really what they suggest is people try first is photo therapy. Which is a light therapy,” Rehmer said.
From there, she recommends sitting in front of it for five to ten minutes every day to boost serotonin levels, which is considered a natural mod stabilizer also bringing happiness.
Experts say another thing that can help with Seasonal Affective Disorder is take a trip to somewhere warm.
Go somewhere where there are sunny skies and there is no snow.
