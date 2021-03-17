(WFSB) – The coronavirus relief bill is putting an extra $1,400 dollars in many American pockets and it might also be giving taxpayers an extra month to file.
The Internal Revenue Services is extending the deadline until May 17.
This all goes back to that federal bill that was passed last week. Anyone who was on unemployment at any point last year is going to be taxed on those benefits.
“I work, so I’ve just been letting it sit there, I just didn’t want to do it right away,” said Shaitara Gonzalez.
Like so many people, Shaitara Gonzalez puts off filing her taxes until the last minute. This year, that’s actually going to work in her favor.
In 2020, Gonzalez was on unemployment for about three months and got government assistance.
Prior to the COVID relief plan passing, she was going to be taxed on that income, but the bill now makes the first $10,200 non-taxable.
Matthew Maron is an accounting professor at Quinnipiac University and he says this means people who were on unemployment may be entitled to a bigger refund or in cases where people filed and had to pay, they may now see a refund.
“This is definitely a big change to the tax law,” Maron said.
Maron believes because millions are affected, the IRS may have been forced to extend the deadline.
“The IRS needs some time to update their computer systems, so they’ll start accepting the tax returns and will reflect the first $10,200 of unemployment compensation is not included in income,” Maron said.
Gonzalez is glad to have another mother to file and is hoping she may see more money.
“That feels pretty great because I don’t have kids, so my tax return always come back really low,” Gonzalez said.
If you were one of those people who received unemployment and already file your taxes, you’ll want to get it amended.
Maron says get all the done, but wait a couple of weeks to file because the guidance from the IRS on what to do in that situation hasn’t come down yet.
Maron also said that that the stimulus checks won’t have any affect on the 2020 tax returns.
