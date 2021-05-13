(WFSB) – Are you getting bombarded with robocalls?
Industry experts say those annoying spam calls have increased by ten percent each month since June 2020, as the pandemic was ramping up.
While no one wants to deal with them, there actually is a way some people are turning the annoyance into a money-making opportunity.
Many people block spam calls, but not so fast. The Telephone Consumer Protection Act allows people to collect money from many telemarketers.
“Telemarketers who are calling with automated telephone dialing systems to your cell phone without your express prior written consent, those calls can carry a penalty of anywhere from $500 to $3,000 under that same federal statue,” said Doc Compton.
Doc Compton is the author of “Turning Robocalls Into Cash.”
Some of his students have made much more than that.
“[I] made $39,000,” said Mike Wolchek.
Compton says there are three steps to this. The first step is simple: pick up the phone.
“Unfortunately, yes, you have to take the call,” Compton said.
The second step is to get as much information about the company as possible.
“Who is the company behind the call? Who is the sales agent that’s actually calling? What company is behind it,” Compton said.
The second step is the toughest because you’re walking a tightrope. You’ll need enough information to locate the company, but Compton says you can’t ask too many questions, or they might hang up on you.
If you successfully locate the company, you can take the third step, which is to fire off a demand letter, citing the law and the penalties attached.
Compton offers a template in his kit.
“Send it off, and more often then not, because these companies want to aboid being brought into court and exposed publicly, they will settle before it ever sees the inside of a courtroom,” Compton said.
Compton’s students, like Mike Wolchek and his wife, are seeing checks roll in.
“I did all the legwork and then once she received some money, she then started to become a believer. My wife bought a new car. It’ll be debt free in a couple of weeks,” Wolchek said.
Wolchek and his wife, who have made tens of thousands of dollars, shared some inside tips. They say it’s important to know who you can go after. It’s the people who are trying to sell you something.
“You have vacation club, you have solar panels, health insurance calls, car warranty calls. A lot of people are afraid to go after these guys,” Wolchek said.
After demand letters are sent, Wolchek has seen checks in a matter of days, but sometimes it takes months.
“When you do catch these guys, most of them are eager to settle. Of course, they lowball you, but you just have to master the art of negotiating,” Wolchek said.
Compton says to expect companies to sometimes ignore you altogether, but it’s not in their best interest because the federal government can fine these companies tens of thousands of dollars per call and these rob callers are making thousands of calls a day.
Compton does offer a kit that walks people through the steps to turn robocalls into cash. It costs $47 and can be found here.
