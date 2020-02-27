STORRS, CT (WFSB) – Puerto Ricans make up more than half of Connecticut’s Latino population.
As the island of Puerto Rico still gets jolted on a daily basis, everyone wants to know when the threat will be over.
Channel 3 headed to Puerto Rico to see the damage the earthquakes have caused, and the tremors continue to happen.
Experts say the tremors could last years and there’s science behind it.
Above Puerto Rico is the North American plate and beneath it is the Caribbean plate. They’re shifting right now, and Puerto Rico is squeezed between the two, getting rubbed.
Scientists say that’s triggering the earthquakes.
Many remember Puerto Rico as beautiful sun-splashed beaches and rich history, and for much of island, these images still ring true.
In the southern part of the island, it’s the complete opposite. After Hurricane Maria dismantled towns, January’s 6.4 magnitude earthquakes delivered an equally powerful blow, and the fear hasn’t subsided.
“I’m scared because it shakes every day and it doesn’t stop,” said Abraham Nazario, earthquake victim.
Many living through the natural disasters, and their loved ones watching them endure it from afar, want to know why this is happening with such force for the first time since 1918.
“It’s kind of a random occurrence with time,” said Professor Vernon Cormier, UConn Geosciences.
University of Connecticut Geosciences Professor Vernon Cormier says Puerto Rico has and always will be threatened by earthquakes, simply based on its location.
“Mainly because it’s been on a boundary between two major tectonic plates,” Cormier said.
Cormier says the North American and Caribbean plates are always shifting, slowly, but surely. There’s a reason why there’s robust activity now.
“The plate gets stuck for a while and it’s moving by and there’s a sudden motion as the plate slips during an earthquake, so earthquakes will come and go almost randomly with time,” Cormier said.
This year, the southern part of the island was destroyed, and Cormier says that too is random.
“It’s hard to say, probably the shoreline itself is an expression of a fault,” Cormier said.
Cormier says since Puerto Rico is sandwiched between the two plates, the next earthquake could be up north.
“One is near the north coast, one is near the south coast, and earthquakes will kind of randomly alternate between the two,” Cormier said.
While the entire island will always be at risk, many want to know about the immediate future. The US Geological Survey reports residents can expect daily tremors for months, then weekly ones for years.
“After a large magnitude six, we could have significant aftershocks that last for months. Generally, they slowly decay with time,” Cormier said.
That’s the answer the three million living on the island were hoping to hear, but they can’t rest easy because Cormier also says this 6.4 magnitude earthquake could foreshadow something bigger, but what that is, is unknown at this time.
Cormier says residents of the island should be prepared because it’s a tumultuous time and will remain that way.
