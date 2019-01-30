Bone chilling temperatures are on the way as an arctic blast comes in Wednesday. This cold may put the pipes in your home at risk of freezing.
How can you help to prevent frozen pipes?
Second Vice President of Risk Control for Travelers Insurance Scott Humphrey says most importantly, you should know where the pipes are.
“If you have a section of the house you don’t use often, a room or a bathroom, you should open those doors if they are normally closed,” Humphrey said.
Warm air needs to circulate near water pipes. Also, consider opening cabinets if your water pipes are in an exterior wall, like in the kitchen. This will help keep warm air following.
Humphrey encourages keeping the thermostat on at least 55 degrees.
You can also put some foam insulation inserts on the pipes.
If your pipes do freeze, shut off the water to the house right away to help minimize any damage. If there is damage, deciding whether to file a claim with your insurance will come down to considering if it will exceed your deductible. If so, you will get a reimbursement from your insurance company.
Humphrey says if the damage cost is below your deductible, it may not be worth it. What is worth it is to be prepared for the next blast of cold and working to prevent frozen pipes in the future.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.