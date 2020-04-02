NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – As people continue to stay home to slow the spread of COVID-19, experts say that social isolation can take a toll on mental health.
A hippo in a tutu was spotted walking in downtown New Haven last month. The sight will make you laugh, but it’s a message from a woman reminding people to stay away from each other.
“Physical distancing is the key, it’s definitely the key for this situation,” said Jacqueline James.
Jacqueline James with Retreat Behavioral Health in New Haven, which is an inpatient facility that helps people with mental health and substance disorders.
She says while avoiding large groups and staying six feet apart from people is needed to slow the spread of COVID-19, there is a concern of how all this self-isolation will impact people, especially the longer it goes on.
“People that are having suicidal ideations, folks dealing with bipolar and depression, this situation can make it worse,” James said.
So, James says, no matter who you are, it’s important to keep a schedule.
“It’s okay to go sit on your front porch or take a walk or get on the phone and talk to a friend or family or a clinician, or a neighbor,” James said.
During this pandemic and those orders to stay home, coping tips from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline include:
- Set a limit on social media
- Stay active
- Connect with loved ones who may be experiencing stress
While you may not be able to interact face to face, James say connecting with others is still key.
“Just get up, move around, don’t stay in bed, don’t just sit still, just move, exercise,” James said.
The CDC has a number of mental health tips during the coronavirus crisis. For more information, click here.
