MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- It seems our luck has run out, as we are off to a chilly start in November.
You may want to start thinking about ways to maintain your home during the cold months ahead.
Residents saw above average temperatures in October to below average in November. There’s been quite the pivot in temperatures.
The freezing temps in the morning may be a shock to the system, but it’s not unusual for this time of the year.
Now is the time to be disconnecting outdoor hoses and water lines and storing them for the winter. If your heating system requires glycol, now is a good time to get it tested. You should cover your AC units, especially if it’s in a corner spot of the house.
One way to also protect your home is a smart thermostat.
“If you’re away from your home, something happens unfortunate happens. Your boiler shuts down your HVAC unit shuts down and stops producing heat. It’ll alert you when the temperature drops to a dangerous degree,” said John Doyle, of John Doyle’s Plumbing and Heating.
If you leave your house for vacation, you should leave your house at least 45 degrees. Three of more consecutive days of freezing could lead to pipes freezing.
