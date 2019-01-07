HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - As we rang in the new year, some Hartford police officers were responding to domestic violence cases.
One almost turned deadly after a woman was stabbed 30 times.
Then, a man chased a woman, forcing her in a car in broad daylight.
Channel 3 sat down with an expert who showed why services are needed for victims and how there's always somewhere to turn.
Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence Chief Executive Officer Karen Jarmoc sheds light on the people they help every day, or literally every hour.
“Advocates are answering 15 hotline calls an hour statewide. So that's in one of 18 domestic violence organization, which is really a significant number,” said Jarmoc.
In 2018, they helped more than 38,000 victims of domestic violence.
But then there are those they couldn't help.
In 2017, 10 domestic violence victims were killed in our state.
In 2018, that number rose to 18 and the number one weapon used are guns, followed by knives then strangulation.
“When someone is trying to leave, that's a really dangerous time because the abuser for the first time is realizing they're losing that control over the other person. It can become volatile,” Jarmoc said.
On New Year’s Day, a woman was stabbed 30 times in a car in Hartford with her child there.
A man was arrested for the crime and her family members say she was trying to leave him.
Then the next day a woman running away from a man, which was caught on a convenience store’s surveillance camera.
In the video you see him grab her and force her in a car.
He was arrested, and police say it was a domestic situation.
A new law went into effect on January 1st, which says police departments are now responsible to figure out who the primary aggressor is in a domestic violence situation.
“There will be less victims who think they will be at risk because they will feel comfortable calling the police and have that confidence that the aggressor will be arrested, and the aggressors knows there will be accountability,” said Jarmoc.
They’re finding as we approach a new year, there's still a need for services in our state.
“Every other year we report out how can we drive down these numbers and keep people safer,” Jarmoc said.
For this year, they're working on setting up a texting and email service for victims.
There are still hotlines you can call, 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.
They're in English and Spanish.
For English call 888-774-2900, for Spanish contact 844-831-9200.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.