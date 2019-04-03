(WFSB) - With spring in the air, it's now the perfect time to do some spring cleaning.
What should you keep, what should you toss, where should you start?
It can be overwhelming.
To make it easier, Channel 3 spoke to an expert on how to take your home from cluttered to clean.
To clean up your home, Channel 3 talked to Peachy Cleaning owner Lindsay Schug about what to do and where to start.
For her, this spring season is her busiest one yet.
“Everyone is spring cleaning. Everyone wants their houses clean and organized,” said Schug.
So, let's start inside.
When it comes to getting your house in order, Schug suggests starting where you or your guests hang out the most.
“I start in the living room and kitchen area because those are the most used places,” said Schug.
Get out the garbage bags, but not because you're throwing away items.
“I do the garbage bag system and it seems to work. I tell everyone to go room by room and put everything in garbage bags. And it's their job to go through what they want, what they don't want, organize or donate,” said Schug.
As it's a quicker way to declutter.
Do the same for each room, especially if you have children and a play room.
If you don't know what to keep, throw out or donate, Schug says keep this rule in mind.
“I always say, if you haven't used it in more than year, get rid of it,” Schug said.
And now outside, to that disorganized garage.
“I’d pull everything out and just start placing things, organize it, place it back where it should go,” said Schug.
And to keep it organized, Schug says put things back where they're supposed to go.
As mere minutes can keep a house clean.
