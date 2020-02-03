(WFSB) -- It's tax season, and while you're trying to do your returns, scammers are trying to steal your tax ID and your refund.
Scammers use social security numbers of unsuspecting people, then file "fake" returns.
Often victims don't know this is happening until they file their actual return and get a notice from the IRS that someone already filed.
The Connecticut Better Business Bureau has some tips to avoid the tax ID theft scam.
First, beat the scammers to the punch and file early before a thief uses your information to file.
Second, watch out for red flags like notices from the IRS saying you owe additional taxes, or got paid from somewhere you've never worked.
Third, research your tax preparer and make sure you're using trustworthy tax services or software.
“If you want that added layer of protection to your taxes, you can always apply through the IRS, that will give you a pin that will hopefully add that layer of security through those tax ID scams,” said Luke Frey, of the Better Business Bureau.
