(WFSB) – Frozen 2 officially opens in theaters tomorrow, but it’s triggering some concerns for parents.
The kid-friendly movie has some moments that could be intense for the little ones.
Channel 3 spoke to an expert about how to prepare your children before taking them to se the movie.
Soon, millions of children will reunite with Anna, Elsa, and Olaf.
While your kids may be excited, there are a few things parents should know about the new film.
Kristin Bell, who voices Anna, explains the concerns.
“Whereas the first movie dealt with the intimate problems between Elsa and Anna, even though it was a big movie, it was dealing with breaking down a wall between them and really talking about familial love and self-love. This movie is like the moment where you leave your nest for the first time, you go off to college, you think about who you are in the world, what’s your passion, what drives you, what do you follow,” Bell said.
Those themes mean the movie has more tension and complex emotions than the original film.
Psychologist Laura Saunders, with the Institute of Living in Hartford, encourages parents to have a talk with your kids before watching the movie.
“Have a dialogue to really communicate, ‘we are going to a movie, there might be some scary parts, there might be some parts that are confusing to you, let’s talk about it,’” Saunders said.
Saunders says parents should research the film and decide if it’s a good fit for their child, but she also stresses that sometimes watching a fictional character deal with complex emotions in a film can be positive.
“It’s okay to learn how to learn about these in a fantasy form like a movie before your experience them in real life. It gives you practice in how to process and emotions,” Saunders said.
Frozen 2 will be out in theaters on Friday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.