(WFSB) - It’s that time of year where everyone is breaking out sunglasses or possibly looking to buy a new pair.
But, do more expensive shades provide better UV protection than cheaper ones?
Channel 3 spoke to an expert to find out.
On warm sunny days, people think about sun protection; putting on sunscreen and putting on a pair of sunglasses.
But we’re now learning not all shades are created equal.
When the sun is shining, many of us head outside and are looking for ways to protect ourselves from the harmful UV rays.
A pair of sunglasses can go a long way.
“I wear them every day. I can’t really see in the sun without them. I feel they’re important,” said Britney Perrone of Wethersfield.
Experts say they are important because our eyes can be particularly sensitive to UV rays and can even be permanently damaged.
“UV rays, if we’re exposed to a great amount, can cause cataracts to form more quickly than they normally would or also retinal damage, things like macular degeneration can be accelerated by high UV rays,” said Dr. Todd Greene.
Dr. Todd Greene of Family Eyecare and Contact Lens Center in Cromwell says buying more expensive sunglasses from a reputable doctor’s office is the way to go.
“Modern technology actually infuses the UV protection within the lens material itself so it’s all part of the same element,” Greene said.
That means it can’t wear off over time since it’s built into the matrix of the lens.
But, Greene says when you buy an inexpensive pair of sunglasses from the drug store, often times just the surface is coated with UV protection, which can eventually chip, crack or peel off.
“Anything that is only put on the surface of the lens is certainly going to be more open to wear and tear over time. And if the UV protection becomes compromised, then the UV light begins to pass through the lens and gets to the eye,” Greene said.
Greene even has a special device to see how much protection you’re getting from your sunglasses.
“When you put a truly protected lens against it, now that UV light drops to basically 0 percent. That’s a fully protected UV product,” Greene said.
Another piece of good news is that Greene says there has been no research to show that sunglasses with UV protection expire, which gives you lasting coverage for years to come.
When it comes to sunglasses and UV protection, you probably get what you pay for.
