(WFSB) -- Amid the coronavirus pandemic, only essential businesses in the state are operating, and many others have shutdown, with reopening in the future being a big uncertainty.
When it comes to the commercial real estate market, the coronavirus may have a very long-lasting effect.
“The last few years in Connecticut, what we’ve seen is the retail and office sectors have been very challenging. The light industrial and multi-family have been the strongest sectors in commercial real estate,” said Mike Richetelli, president of Colonial Properties.
With government requests for people to stay at home and minimize activities away from home, the Connecticut family is adapting to its changing world, and that adaptation is leaving businesses with a big hole in operations.
“I feel like those two sectors are going to be hit even harder, retail and the office. People are shopping even more from home now, buying groceries, using restaurants to deliver. People are finding out they can work from home and don’t need the office footprint that they have right now,” Richetelli said.
Experts are predicting tough times for commercial real estate, even after the end of the pandemic, in part because technology has effectively made shopping, a keyboard art.
“As far as buying groceries, more and more people are doing it online. I think there is going to be a lot of bricks and mortar that are going to be tough to lease out in our area especially,” Richetelli said.
He adds that he doesn’t have a crystal ball to explain the true future of real-estate, but he does believe for those businesses that will be coming back, looking for traditional space, will have the benefit of getting many low, bargain basement type steals.
