(WFSB) – As the nation and state officials push to get more people to take the COVID vaccine, local doctors are dealing with fighting misinformation about its side effects.
Particularly, fertility in women and men.
Channel 3 spoke to two local experts who addressed those specific concerns.
From the national stage to the local level, the message has been clear. When you can, you need to get the COVID-19 vaccine.
“I think the vaccine is our great hope for getting through this pandemic,” said Dr. Beth Decker.
Yet, some are hesitant.
As the vaccine rolled out, so did the rumors on social media, especially because of perceived side effects like infertility.
“It was through the grapevine. They were getting negative feedback and resistance,” said Dr. Jared Bientnek.
Dr. Jared Beintnek is a urologist at Hartford HealthCare.
“But some of our frontline responders, our EMTs, firefighters, police officers, who were really concerned about their fertility and really holding off on the vaccine for now,” Dr. Bientnek said.
Dr. Bientnek says the biggest misconception is that the vaccine could impact fertility, that men’s sperm won’t be able to fertilize and egg. He says there’s no scientific evidence of that at all.
“It’s a non-truth at this point. Just that the concern the vaccine can cause infertility, both male and female,” Dr. Bientnek said.
Women have concerns as well, but Dr. Deckers, Director of Maternal Quality and Safety for Hartford HealthCare, says there’s no evidence to prove women won’t be able to get pregnant if they get the vaccine.
“It was really implausible that these vaccines could cause infertility,” Dr. Deckers said.
She goes even further, reassuring women who are already pregnant.
“There’s really no biological reason that these vaccines could cause harm to a pregnant woman or her fetus,” Dr. Deckers said.
Both doctors say the bigger risk is getting COVID-19 itself. They both say, without question, the vaccine is safe.
“It’s really important to consider the source when you’re looking at science,” Dr. Deckers said.
Both doctors encourage everyone to do their own research and consult their physicians, so when you get the shot, you know the truth.
On Thursday, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists put out the following statement:
“We… assure patients that there is no evidence that the vaccine can lead to loss of fertility. While fertility was not specifically studied in the clinical trials of the vaccine, no loss of fertility has been reported among trial participants or among the millions who have received the vaccines since their authorization, and no signs of infertility appeared in animal studies. Loss of fertility is scientifically unlikely.”
