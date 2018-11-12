WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - With Tuesday’s rain, comes flooding concerns.
Falling leaves could clog storm drains and gutters, creating an expensive clean-up.
There are certain things you can do to protect your house before the first raindrops fall.
Leaves were falling all weekend long, they’ve piled up by curbs, so even if you have recently cleaned your gutters, they easily could get clogged by tomorrow.
Tomorrow’s soaker is expected to bring inches of rain to some spots, while gusts of wind could rip remaining leaves off trees, combining to create flooding conditions.
“It blocks the downspouts and it could start backing up and overflowing,” said Kevin O’Rourke, Fish Window Cleaning.
Kevin O’Rourke is the owner of Fish Window Cleaning out in Wallingford, and his day is being spent cleaning out gutters.
“We’ll be cleaning gutters each day for the next month,” said O’Rourke.
O’Rourke shows us the process of setting up the ladder and using a tool to extract leaves from gutters.
“If the gutters get clogged up with leaves, you get ice dams, it’ll cause damage to the roof and damage to the house,” O’Rourke said.
It takes just minutes, but cleaning today could save headaches tomorrow.
O’Rourke says if downspouts get clogged, the water can easily start getting into your home.
“It could go over the side, so you could have water going into your basement,” said O’Rourke.
The cost of the damage varies from home to home, but O’Rourke says you don’t need to be a professional to do some simple checks right now, before the rain.
“If they have the ability to throw a ladder up, check the downspouts to see if they’re clear. Downspouts are key, that’s huge,” O’Rourke said.
Keep an eye on your gutters, but also nearby storm drains.
We’re not advising anyone to attempt to go out into the road and clean them yourself, but be ready to alert your local Department of Public Works.
To prevent ice from forming in a gutter, experts say try putting calcium chloride by the spouts while laying nylon into the gutters.
