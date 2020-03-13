NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- From the elderly to those living with disabilities or pre-existing conditions – those groups continue to have the highest risk when it comes to the potential spread of coronavirus.
Experts are advising folks to be prepared, not panic.
Even if you’re relatively healthy, people shouldn’t just ignore it, because by taking steps to take care f yourself, you can help keep everyone safe.
“Initially, the advice was not to worry, except for people with health conditions and of course my group of friends, colleagues and citizens with health conditions became increasingly concerned,” said Michelle Duprey, of the Department of Services for persons with disabilities.
She said with the growing concern over the coronavirus spreading, those in high risk groups, like herself, need to plan accordingly.
“Elderly, people with health conditions, disabilities, should really be seriously thinking about not going out very much at all,” Duprey said.
“The virus is spreading faster than the CDC and scientists can project, however we are staying informed and informing the public as quickly as we can,” said Maritza Bond, New Haven health director.
In addition to practicing good hygiene, Bond said the best way to prevent any potential community spread is to limit large gatherings, which is why the city closed all of its schools indefinitely, along with libraries and senior centers.
“When we’re talking about social distancing and keeping 6 feet apart, if you are sick, we are urging you to be socially responsible and not expose others,” Bond said.
So, the city is also reminding residents to be prepared just in case they have to quarantine or isolate. That means having food, basic home necessities, and medicine.
Duprey said she’s already taking steps herself.
“Trying to limit my touches of surfaces outside my home and office, just really trying to be extra careful and there may be a time where I try to work remotely,” she said.
She added that it is also important for folks that are healthy to take precautions as well.
While it’s been said, for most whom get infected, they might have flu like symptoms and recover, they could easily pass it to others who are at high risk.
