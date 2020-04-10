HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Unemployment claims continue at an historic pace, up to 320,000. This also means the Department of Labor is stretched thin processing claims, and many are struggling to get answers.
Many people like Melissa Waleski are frustrated.
While some people are already getting unemployment benefits, Waleski can’t get answers on why her claim was avoided after initially being told she qualified.
She was laid off from her job at Whole Deli in Glastonbury five weeks ago.
“I understand the whole thing is a mess, but haven't even received a letter saying why, I don't know if it's a mistake,” Waleski said.
Waleski isn't alone in having trouble reaching someone. The Department of Labor shut down its offices in mid-March. And now, it's focusing its efforts on addressing a five-week backlog.
More than 300,000 new claims filed in three weeks. So, Channel 3 took some viewer questions straight to the department
The first asked whether the Dept. of Labor has considered suspending garnishments for past unemployment overpayments.
This is an issue Waleski's boyfriend experienced after recently qualifying for benefits.
The labor department says it can't issue new garnishments because courts are not issuing the orders.
Some also had questioned about when a claim is put on hold, and whether you should appeal now or wait.
To answer that, claims on hold have not been denied, and the labor department says those people should wait on an appeal.
Others wanted to know what it means when you get an error message saying you're not authorized to file a continuation via the internet.
People will get an email when their claim is processed. The department says people should check their email daily, including spam folders. But you can't file before receiving one.
The department also says it worked with Waleski after Channel 3 reached out. In the meantime, she's applied for food stamps and is relying on help from family.
“Right now, we're not paying our bills, because we really have no way to do it,” Waleski said.
The department is working on a computer programming change that will automate more unemployment claims. They are also encouraging people to select direct deposit for payment when possible. This is faster than when the department needs to issue debit cards.
