(WFSB) - Now that the Food and Drug Administration gave the green light to Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, millions of doses are on their way to people all over the country.
That has led to questions from patients about whether they should get the shots.
Dr. Leana Wen, ER physician and former Baltimore health commissioner, and Dr. Carlos del Rio, executive associate dean at Emory University's School of Medicine explained exactly what the vaccine does.
"It reduces severe illness and symptomatic illness,” Wen said. “It has not yet been shown to reduce transmission and spread of coronavirus."
There were also questions about people the vaccine hasn't tested been on, specifically children, anyone pregnant or breast-feeding, people who have problems with their immune systems, and people with certain allergies.
"By the time individuals like that are ready to be vaccinated, we'll probably have at least some preliminary data,” del Rio said.
If multiple vaccines become available, it should be first come first serve as far as which one to choose.
"I would take whatever comes first,” del Rio said.
Experts said the next few months will also be critical because they will learn a lot more about the vaccine after the first wave of patients receives it.
"Side effects are normal, they are expected, and they actually show that the vaccine is working,” Wen explained. "There are two general types of side effects. One is pain, swelling, redness at the injection site itself and then the other is, kind of flu-like symptoms, body aches, fevers, headaches, fatigue."
The experts said to expect things to get back to normal soon.
"Definitely not this winter. Probably it will be until late spring, early summer,” Wen said. "There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we still have to get through this tunnel."
