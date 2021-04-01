MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut is preparing for chilly weather and for folks wanting to put plants in the ground, you may want to hit the brakes.
Easter weekend is going to be off to a chilly start. There will be freezing temperatures in the forecast for Thursday and Friday nights.
Pansies and daffodils are the go-to flowers for those chilly temperatures, but there are other options if people are eager to get out in the garden.
“Your cabbages, your Brussel sprouts, your broccolis, all that stuff you can plant very safely now, and they’re call cold crops,” said Caroline Storrs, retired landscaper.
Options are limited with cold temperatures, but there are some. Bulb daffodils, tulips and pansies can be planted or potted.
“We have pansies here that we’re going to be planting at all of our family’s graves and they’re very safe, they’re very beautiful. They have nice faces, and we’re going to be doing that. And this is a Helabor, which is very safe to plant out right now,” Storrs said.
Pansies are pretty tough and can take the 30 degree weather, but could use some protection when temperatures drop into the 20s Friday night.
“The best way to do it is to cover it up with a sheet. Don’t use poly or plastic because they tend to stick to the plant and frost can still get at the plant, but if it’s woven fabric that will protect it enough to keep you from having any damage,” said Luke Zapadka, Vice President of Woodland Gardens.
Sod wouldn’t be a bad idea this weekend. Grass seed won’t do much until the ground warms up.
“Can be picked at by birds, any other animals that might come by, so kind of throwing caution to the wind by seeding right now,” Zapadka said.
Friday will be another dreary day, but the pansies will be glowing by the time we get to milder weather on Easter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.