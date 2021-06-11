(WFSB) – Boating season has kicked off and if it’s anything like last year, it will be a busy one.
Registrations increased nearly 100 percent and there are lots of new boat sales.
“The Baldwin Bridge has access to Long Island Sound and also the Connecticut River,” said Jacob Budris, DEEP Boating Division.
A boat launch in Lyme is popular for boats of all sizes.
“We like to talk to boaters. We like to educate them about all the boating rules and regulations,” Budris said.
As people are getting ready to head out on the water, what they do ahead of time is important.
“We have a couple different kinds of life jackets in here. This one is a type two, the other is a type three. One keeps your head up and you can rest your head above water, [the other] just keeps you floating,” Budris said.
Whatever type of jacket you like, make sure you have one for every person on board. It’s also good have to flares and a fire extinguisher.
Allison McCall is getting ready to go out for the first time this year.
“The life jackets are in there. I check everything I am supposed to before I take it out,” McCall said.
“Make sure you always follow the no wake zone. Channel buoys are green and red,” Budris said.
He has some advice for jet skiers and that’s to keep your distance.
Out on the water there are big and small boats, fast and slow, but it’s important for all boaters to follow the rules and make sure before you head out you have everything you need.
