(WFSB) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Connecticut has the highest rate in the country.
Most people are more and more aware that early detection is the key to survival, yet still some women avoid getting mammograms.
The mammogram is considered the best tool in early detection of breast cancer, yet some women still avoid getting one, mostly out of fear.
“The fear varies, the fear can be from receiving a positive result, it can be from the pain that the mammogram can cause, it can be the fear of telling loved ones they have to go through treatment and I also think it the unknown of what’s going to happen after you receive a positive result,” said Ivonne Lopez, Hispanic Health Council.
Ivonne Lopez does community outreach for the Hispanic Health Council in Connecticut.
She says another obstacle is that many people simply don’t know that free screening is available.
“Many of them don’t know we have the mobile mammogram four times a year. They don’t know there are other agencies than can provide these resources,” said Lopez.
The other issue is many women feel if they don’t have a family history of breast cancer they don’t need a mammography.
“Only 10 to 15 percent of breast cancer is actually tied to a family history, so more often than not the story is, ‘I have no history, I don’t know why this is happening to me’ and unfortunately science does not yet have the answer why one women get breast cancer and another doesn’t,” said Lori Van Dam, Komen New Englad.
Different health organizations vary on their opinion of at what age and how often women should be getting mammograms.
Some say 40, some say 50 and some suggest every year, or some say every other year.
Susan G. Komen New England recommends discussing with your physician what is best for you.
