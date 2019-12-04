(WFSB) – Following the deaths of two siblings in Watertown, experts are calling this a domestic violence death.
Experts say domestic violence is not just limited to partners, but also families.
Some warning signs that things could turn deadly include access to a firearm or threatening suicide.
Over the past few months, there have been several domestic violence deaths in the state.
Just two weeks ago, Janet Avalo-Alverez was murdered. Police are still searching for her boyfriend, believed to have flown to the Dominican Republic.
In October, police say a man stabbed his father, Halsey Hesse Jr., to death in East Windsor.
Back in August, Perrie Mason was found dead in Meriden after she disappeared. Her fiancé is being charged in relation to that case.
“The State of Connecticut on average sees 12 domestic violence homicides a year,” said Karen Jarmoc, Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence.
Della and Sterling Jette were the siblings police say were murdered by their mother’s live-in boyfriend in Watertown. They are now domestic violence related homicides numbers 12 and 13.
“Domestic violence affects families, and so when there are children involved, there can be repercussions involved, as we saw just last night,” Jarmoc said.
Jarmoc says domestic violence is predictable, but also preventable, and now there’s a way to get help more quickly and easily with CT-Safe Connect.
“They call, they text, they email. We do introductions, ‘hi how are you’, establish safety and then the main question we ask is how can we help,” said Tiease Furez, SafeConnect Advocacy Coordinator.
They can help any time of the day, any day of the week with shelter services, counseling support, and with referrals to other services like community-based programs.
Around 80 percent of the advocacy coordinators, like Furez, are bilingual.
“We’re receiving as many calls in Spanish as we are in English and contacts from individuals seeking help. On average, there’s about 33,000 domestic violence hotline calls each year in the state of Connecticut,” Jarmoc said.
The could include calls from people looking to help a loved one after seeing some classic signs of abuse.
“Domestic violence is about power and control, so if someone you love or care about, or a coworker is going through a relationship where you’re seeing that their partner is trying to isolate them, it’s a very threatening, volatile form of behavior, and that’s a real warning sign,” Jarmoc said.
Anyone can reach out for help or information using CTSafeConnect by clicking here or calling 1-888-774-2900.
