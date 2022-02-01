HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The collapse of a bridge in Pennsylvania is raising questions about the fate of bridges in Connecticut.
Over half the bridges in Connecticut are at least 50 years old, including Founders Bridge in Hartford.
Experts tell Eyewitness News they are in decent shape, but that takes a lot of upkeep.
“What happened in Pennsylvania is terrifying and eye-opening,” said State Senator Will Haskell, who is also the co-chairman of the Transportation Committee.
A bridge collapse last week in Pennsylvania is highlighting the need for infrastructure upgrades all over the country.
Much of the country’s transportation system is old, especially in Connecticut.
Eyewitness News asked experts if the state’s roadways, and especially bridges, are safe.
“In Connecticut, although we have many, many old bridges, we are doing better than national average,” said Professor Arash Zaghi at UConn.
Roughly 5.7% of the bridges statewide are rated poor, below the national average of 7%.
One of Connecticut’s biggest problems is that some of the biggest, most-traveled bridges are poorly rated.
Officials say that 7.4% of road miles covered by bridges in the state are on bridges that are rated poor.
That is above the national average.
“If the whole thing was in rough shape and was about to fall down, it would be shut down,” said Joe Sculley with the Motor Transportation Association of Connecticut.
A poor rating doesn’t mean a bridge will fall down. It means that a part of the bridge needs repairs and upgrades.
“I think we’ve got a great system of maintenance going,” Sculley said.
An influx of federal tax dollars helps. Connecticut will see $561 million in additional money just for bridges over the next five years thanks to the infrastructure bill.
Lawmakers from both parties agree long-term planning is needed.
More than 60% of the state’s bridges are at least 50 years old, a typical life expectancy of bridges.
Two out of every three bridges are in fair condition.
“If the federal government is going to step up and spend a historic amount on infrastructure investments, that doesn’t mean that the state can step back, in fact we have to meet them where they are,” Haskell said.
“I’ve always been very frustrated with the way we budget thinks, its year-to-year and knee-jerk reaction, we don’t plan out for five years what we want this to look like,” said State Senator Heather Somers, who is also a ranking member on the Transportation Committee.
Experts say it often takes a catastrophe to spark action on infrastructure.
Connecticut created its special Transportation Fund after the Mianus Bridge collapse in 1983.
Collapses in Minnesota and Florida also resulted in changes.
“We are humans with very small attention span,” Zaghi said.
Lawmakers also said we need to keep in mind how people will travel in the future, including people seeking public transportation or walking.
We also need to see how many companies will embrace work-from-home after the pandemic.
