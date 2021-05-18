ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – All COVID-19 restrictions will be lifted on Wednesday for businesses.
The tourism and hospitality industries were some of the hardest hit this past year.
Officials say it will take a while to rebound, but they’re expecting a strong start on Wednesday.
“What I’m looking forward to though is the freedom to go more places,” said Lisa Mull.
Lisa Mull is one of many Connecticut residents looking forward to getting out and exploring this summer.
“We have a small boat and we keep our boat in the water. Actually, we’re staying in Essex this summer and driving back and forth,” Mull said.
Wednesday’s restriction rollback is another cherry on top for the hard-hit tourism and hospitality industry.
CT Office of Tourism interim director Christine Castonguay says last year their lodging occupancy revenue was down 30 to 50 percent. Now, they’re seeing more bookings and more attraction tickets being sold.
“We’re seeing pent up demand and that many people have been having to say no for so long like many of us are ready to say yes,” Castonguary said.
With people no longer having to social distance and masks no longer being necessary for vaccinated people, Castonguay says they’re shifting to an optimistic outlook for the summer.
The state recently launched “Say Yes to CT,” a tourism campaign.
“Ultimately, it’s really to kickstart the tourism economy, make sure there’s consumer confidence,” Castonguay said.
Even with an increase in demand for travel and exploration, it could take a while for struggling businesses to bounce back.
“To actually make up takes year and years and years,” said John Rosen, University of New Haven economics professor.
University of New Haven economics professor John Rosen says it depends on the business, but for now, consumers are relishing in the anticipation of a busy summer.
“I do have a vacation planned, but just being able to go somewhere without forgetting my mask would be kind of nice,” said Chuck Gardon.
“Drinks on CT” also starts on Wednesday, where people can get a free drink at select restaurants if they show their vaccine card.
