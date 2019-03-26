SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Now that it's officially spring, you might be getting that itch to plant.
With temperatures in the 70's this weekend, you might be thinking it's that time.
But, don't get too excited because it's still too early to take out the dirt and shovel.
Signs of spring are here.
Flowers are starting to pop up from the ground.
“We are seeing daffodils coming up in our front beds here,” said Deanna Levitt, Retail Manager at Ali’s Nursery.
Deanna Levitt with Ali's Nursery and Landscaping in Southington says flower shipments aren't in until later this week.
“I’m expecting to get pansies, violas, primrose on Thursday,” said Levitt.
So, if you're thinking about planting flowers or that garden, you might want to hold off.
“The ground is still partially frozen. We like to get the temperatures to 50, thawing temperatures. Waiting might not be a bad idea, but at the same time if you watch the weather you might be able to decide that for yourself on what is best,” said Levitt.
She says planting seeds in pots could be done now.
“I’ve been putting my seeds on the porch and take them in at night because it's so cool,” said Levitt.
What you could do over the weekend when it warms up is pay attention to your yard.
It might be time to rake up those extra leaves or pick up branches that have fallen.
Some landscapers are doing that already.
Mike Rosenthal with Guardian Solutions says he has been prepping for the spring season.
“For the homeowners, everyone is excited for planting, but for business owners, we are prepping our equipment making sure all the maintenance is done properly,” said Rosenthal.
But in two weeks, he will be laying down mulch.
“We like to get ahead on the game, we like to clean up mulch beds and make sure there's no weeds present and after that we like to put down our mulch and make sure it pops and looks good for our customers,” said Rosenthal.
It felt like a long winter, but a few weeks of waiting to plant flowers will be better.
