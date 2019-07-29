(WFSB) – Cannabidiol, or CBD, is becoming all the rage.
It comes from the hemp plant, which may look identical to marijuana, but it’s not exactly the same.
CBD is used for all sorts of ailments, which is making people give it a try.
“It has certain healing properties, relaxing properties,” said Robert DeSosa of Manchester.
By now, many people have heard of CBD. Signs are popping up all over the place and CBD is being sold just about everywhere.
But what exactly is cannabidiol? It’s an active ingredient in cannabis, like marijuana, but it’s in greater in the hemp plant and it doesn’t cause the same high effect at THC.
Some studies show CBD has a variety of health benefits, such as reducing seizures and chronic pain.
“People are asking about this, so let’s think about it,” said Gloria Krouch.
Gloria Krouch has many CBD products at her store in Milford called Bohemian High. She even uses it herself.
“I tried it and I found I was concentrating better and sleeping better and that pain in my lower back I seemed to move a little easier in the morning,” Krouch said.
When CBD first started, it was mainly in things like oils and creams, but it has come a long way and it’s in many different products.
Things like soaps, bath products, tea and even water can contain CBD. Many people still don’t know about CBD, though.
“We have not heard of anyone having a negative effect,” Krouch said.
According to the Harvard Medical School, possible side effects include nausea, fatigue, and irritability. CBD can also react adversely with certain medications.
CBD is sold as a supplement and is not currently regulated by the FDA.
Hemp is only grown in a few states. This year, Connecticut became one of them.
Hemp is used for many things such as rope, textiles, clothing, but CBD is where a lot of many is expected to be made.
Until now, all of the CBD that came into our state was grown elsewhere, however, that is about to change.
A South Windsor tobacco farm just started planting hemp. They’ll harvest their first crop this fall.
The University of Connecticut is also breaking new ground, growing hemp for research to help researched learn more about the popular plant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.