MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) -- With Monday’s warmer than normal temperatures, plenty of people headed outdoors.
While most would never think to be concerned with pesky bugs in the winter, experts say if you’re going to be outside, you should.
Scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station said mild winter temps can be a mixed bag when it comes to bugs in the state and the impact it will have come spring and summer.
“Warm weather, with cold snaps in the spring or periods of extremely wet weather or periods of cold nights, can infect, effect populations,” said Dr. Gale Ridge, of the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
Ridge said mild weather, like what was seen on Monday, helps stir up beehives and its honey bees.
“They will become more active when it gets warmer, so bee keepers should check their hives to make sure their energy reserves are sufficient for cooling weather in March or cold snaps,” Ridge said.
When it comes to ticks, Ridge says they’re always out there underneath leaves, but with a mild winter to you need to pay extra attention.
“They’re usually held in place with a snow pack, which we really haven’t had, so people need to be mindful of that when they’re walking. My suggestion? Owners of dogs should make sure their flea and tick collars are up to date,” Ridge said.
What about those pesky mosquitoes come summer time? Ridge said a warm or milder winter typically won’t have that great an impact on mosquitoes.
“Not that much. They generally have their own timing, but you may have earlier activity in later spring time, a week to 10 days,” Ridge said.
It’s also not just the bugs outside. Ridge said prolonged warm stretches can also stir stink bugs inside homes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.