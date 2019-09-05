(WFSB) – One of the challenges of children going back to school is finding volunteers to help out.
With so many parents on overload these days, how can local Parent Teacher Organizations and Parent Teacher Associations draw in the number of volunteers they need to host school events, activities, and fundraisers?
Channel 3 turned to the people at “PTO Today” Magazine, just over the Connecticut border in Massachusetts for some ideas.
“You find there’s sort of the same four or five people that volunteer at every parent teacher group,” said Charles Field, CEO of “PTO Today” Magazine.
Charles Field is the CEO of “PTO Today” Magazine. Part of his mission is to help parent groups succeed, and to do that, they need to find volunteers, which he says he long been a challenge.
“You have more two parent working families. You’ve got more single families, single parent families. You also have more non-traditional families, but the pressure on people’s time is the same,” Field said.
Emily Santanella knows that challenge. She is the president of the PTA at West Stafford School in Connecticut.
“Not everybody can choose this as their priority. Some people have to choose a sport. Like baseball season is incredibly demanding and dance class can be demanding and there’s a little bit of everything that people want to do to support their children,” Santanella said.
So, how does Santanella recruit volunteers?
“We try to make our events as fun as possible, so people want to do something with it,” Santanella said.
Last year, a PTA paint night raised funds that made difference.
“We went in last year and we were able to purchase document cameras for the classroom. So that took up a good amount of fundraising to get those cameras, but the teachers are thrilled, and it made a huge difference for them and for their classrooms and teaching,” Santanella said.
Field says another strategy to increase parent involvement is to focus on what parents can do instead of what they can’t.
He says groups can also gain volunteers by removing certain obstacles.
“Often times, babysitting is the issue. So, a lot of groups will bring in high school students to do some of their volunteer hours to watch the kids,” Field said.
The one thing Field says not to do is lay on the guilt.
“IF you guilt somebody into doing something and then they end up running it, or your know, putting it forward, you’re not going to get the best event or the best activity because they’re just not going to put their heart into it,” Field said.
One thing to keep in mind, according to Field, research shows children whose parents are involved in school tend to have better grades, higher test scores, and better social skills than those children whose parents aren’t involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.