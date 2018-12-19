HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The stock market reacts on Wednesday to another hike in interest rates.
There was a 700-point market swing and the DOW closed down 351 points.
The Federal Reserve says job gains have been strong and unemployment remains low, but the U.S. economy is slowing.
Financial markets around the world were listening as the U.S. Federal Reserve reached a verdict on interest rates.
The central bank announced the fourth increase this year, a small increase, about a quarter of a percent.
“This is the best year since the financial crisis, you have growth well above trend,” said Jerome Powell, Federal Reserve Chairman.
Rate hikes are meant to keep inflation in check, but higher rates do make it more expensive for consumers and businesses to borrow money.
What does this mean if you are buying or selling a house?
“Anything that puts an obstacle to the homebuyer can cause things to slow down a little,” said Carl Lantz, RE/MAX Premier Realtors.
Carl Lantz, from RE/MAX Premier Realtors says a slight increase could push some buyers to act quicker, fearing interest rates could go up again.
It could hurt some sellers, especially those who may have to consider dropping their price.
Case in point, in a West Hartford neighborhood, many homes on Birch Street sell for $600,000 and $700,000.
However, homes that have been updated with new kitchens and other renovations have plenty of offers, but there's not as much interest in homes that need work.
“If buyers can't afford to pay as much because the rate go up, then sellers can't command as much,” said Lantz.
So, the bottom line is a slight increase may not make a huge difference, but it could affect decisions on how much money people want to borrow.
The holidays are not usually a busy time for the real estate market, but that will change in a couple months.
