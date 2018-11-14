MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - With Thanksgiving a week away, many are talking turkey, but some are already wondering about trees.
As in Christmas trees, and when is the best time to buy.
With turkey day coming early this year, there’s an extra week until Christmas.
So, with that extra week, is it too early to buy, should you wait a little longer?
We went to the experts to get an answer.
Getting ready for that rush, Kathy Kogut expects her family’s Hemlock Farm in Meriden to be packed next weekend, even with the early Thanksgiving.
So, with that extra week this year between Thanksgiving and Christmas, when’s the right time to buy?
“It’s never too early, you get the pick, trees haven’t been picked over yet. A lot of our smaller farms have to close early, so you may be disappointed if you go there in the middle of the month in December and you can’t find what you’re looking for,” said Kogut.
Kogut, who’s the executive director of the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association says there are some trees that last a little better than others.
“The Frazier fir and the Douglas fir that has a better needle retention, but you have your different spruce trees too,” said Kogut.
The most important thing is making sure you water it.
“As long as you keep it well hydrated, it doesn’t matter when you’re going to bring it into the house, you just have to keep that tree in water,” said Kogut.
Kogut said people have sent her pictures of their trees, decorated well into the spring.
So, an extra week won’t be an issue as long as you keep that tree stand filled.
“They put water in and then forget about it, once the water comes out of the bucket, out of the stand, the tree will seal off, you’ll have to make a new fresh cut in order to have it drink water, so the most important thing is to keep it hydrated,” Kogut said.
Kogut says know what you’re looking for, also make sure you measure your space, making sure your ceiling is tall enough and you can get it into your house.
For more information from the Connecticut Christmas Tree Growers Association, click here.
