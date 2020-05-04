(WFSB) – Child welfare experts fear a spike in child abuse during the COVID-19 crisis.
With schools shut down and unemployment on the rise, experts worry there’s an increase risk for family violence.
The Connecticut Department of Children and Families is addressing those concerns.
DCF says they’ve seen a 30 percent reduction in reports and experts say that’s because there are fewer people monitoring children during this time.
“Schools and daycare, and in home services for children with disabilities have been either closed or significantly curtailed,” said Dr. Andrea Asnes.
Dr. Andrea Asnes from the Yale School of Medicine is echoing what many experts nationwide are also concerned with, which is removing teachers at the front line of recognizing abuse and neglect. Parents are dealing with stress during a volatile time, leading to an uptick in abuse.
“Economic hardship very much adds to that equation as people worry about how they’re going to pay their bills and how they’re going to get through this crisis,” Dr. Asnes said
DCF said in Connecticut they’ve implemented strategies to work around that possibility.
Deputy Commissioner Michael Williams says social workers have increase virtual contact, checking in weekly rather than monthly.
“If we get a report that children are not safe at home, or whatever the environment may be, and we can’t resolve it through the virtual process, we go out,” Williams said.
Williams says they haven’t gotten a lot of calls about children being harmed or neglected.
“I think the longer this goes on, they probably will see the anticipated abuse neglect issues stating to come in, but right now, it’s not at the level of anticipation. It’s not even close,” Williams said.
Williams says they want to keep it that way, so the state has created a “Talk It Out” line. Any parent can call the line, speak with a professional who will counsel them remotely, and connect them with the community services if they need it
“If you’re at the point where you think you’re about to break, you think you’re about to lose it, give a call to this line. People are waiting to talk, people want to talk,” Williams said
Williams and Dr. Asnes encourage parents to call the line no matter the circumstance.
“This is a stressful time for everyone and if there is anyone who is feeling overwhelmed, know you’re not alone. This is common. The best thing that you can possibly do is reach out and ask for help,” Dr. Asnes said.
If you want more information on the Talk It Out line, click here or call 1-888-258-5011.
