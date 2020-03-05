HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Since health officials feel it's not a matter of "if" but "when" the coronavirus comes to Connecticut, experts hope to answer some of the public's questions.
A panel from Quinnipiac University will discuss COVID-19 at the Miller Memorial Center Library and Cultural Complex in Hamden at 6 p.m. on Thursday.
Organizers said the experts will tackle everything from the signs and symptoms of the coronavirus to how people can reduce its spread.
The goal, they said, is to make sure the public has the facts.
However, many questions about the virus remain.
The best thing people can do, experts said, is have some important items at the ready. Those items include non-perishable food items and non-prescription medications like ibuprofen in the event a person gets quarantined for a few days or weeks.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should be looking for symptoms such as fever, cough and shortness of breath. They could appear in as few as two days or as long as two weeks after initial exposure.
Other things people can do:
- Stay hydrated
- Wash hands
- Cover coughs
The panel in Hamden is free to the public.
