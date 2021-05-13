HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Drivers may see prices going up at the pump, but experts said not to panic.

Average prices have gone up in the last few days. In the Hartford area, they’ve increased more than 5 cents per gallon just in the last week and 13 cents higher than a month ago. They’re up a dollar compared to this time last year.

However, those prices may start coming down soon.

Colonial Pipeline launches restart after six-day shutdown The Colonial Pipeline launched the restart of its operations Wednesday evening following a six-day shutdown caused by a ransomware attack, but the pipeline's operators warned it will take several days for service to return to normal.

While many drivers are worried the shutdown of a major pipeline is to blame, experts said that’s not exactly the case.

The Colonial Pipeline Company reported that it has restarted its operation and expects deliveries to return to normal in next few days.

Analysts with GasBuddy said the spike in prices has more to do with people emerging from the coronavirus pandemic.

"There is a very small amount that prices have gone up because the pipeline just maybe a penny or two, and that's likely as bad as it's going to get,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for Gas Buddy.

GasBuddy said it expects prices to settle down in the summer.

However, it also said there could be more demand.

It explained that challenges with international travel could lead to more Americans traveling in the country.

While prices are high here in Connecticut, they’re still right around the national average.

AAA said for the first time since 2014, the national average was just above $3 a gallon.