NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) – With some towns topping 60 degrees on Monday, it may be hard to think about bitter cold temperatures moving into the state on Tuesday.
That cold is coming, and experts are providing tips on how to avoid frostbite while outside.
According to the American Medical Response, about 1,300 people died due to exposure of the cold in the United States every year.
There are some small things you can do to protect yourself.
The chilly temperatures are expected to move into Connecticut on Tuesday, and the wind is expected to make it worse.
Record cold is possible through mid-week.
Along with the cold, there is also a possibility for some snow, which could add up in some towns.
“That part I’m not excited for, but it comes with the snow, so kind of gotta let it happen,” said Brianna Coughlin.
American Medical Response in Hartford says before the incoming cold weather, people should take precautions to avoid frostbite.
Suggestions to avoiding hypothermia and frostbite include:
- Wear several layers of clothing, even indoors
- When outdoors, ensure your top layer is rain, sleet, and snow resistant, and has zippers for venting body heat if you become too warm
- Wear a hat – 40% of body heat escapes through the scalp
- Wear mittens – they keep hands warmer than gloves
- Remove any clothing that gets wet as soon as possible
With the possibility of snow, the Department of Transpiration has a new piece of technology they’ll be using this week.
It's called "Roadway Weather Information Systems" and they are in dozens of locations around the state.
"They provide us with climate conditions, road conditions, so atmospheric data like air temperatures, precipitation, precipitous type and rate," said Kevin Nursick, Department of Transportation spokesman. "All of this information and then some all comes back to our headquarters and can use that information to proactively prepare for weather, winter storms."
The new pieces of equipment, also called RWIS, sends the information to computers at the DOT headquarters in Newington.
Cameras are also attached, taking photos so staff members can see what's going on in specific areas.
There are 39 of the towers located around the state such as Newington, Glastonbury, and the Litchfield hills.
"So, we use all of that data to determine what are the best proactive measures, what are the best measures to take during a storm, and what are the best measures to take after a storm," Nursick said.
With the possibility of snow this week, the DOT will likely be using this information.
"It's a new tool for us and we think it will be helpful. We don't think it's a game changer, but this is just one more set of tools in the tool box that we have for snow fighting that gives us real time data," Nursick said.
The DOT likely won't pretreat the roads for Tuesday's possible snow because it's starting off as rain.
