HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- There’s a warning about political scams on the rise as Election Day gets closer.
The Connecticut Better Business Bureau said fundraising and polling scams are very common, even people impersonating candidates on the phone.
Some ways to take precaution are to donate directly to the campaign office, watch for spoofed calls where someone changes the phone number that appears on a caller ID to make it seem legitimate, and always research fundraising organizations before donating.
Also, be aware of prize officers, and don't give out personal or banking information.
If you've been targeted by a scam, report it here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.