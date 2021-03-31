HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Starting Thursday, anyone 16 and older will be able to book their COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
More than 1 million people will be added to the eligibility pool on April 1, so the state is asking folks to have patience as the vaccine rollout continues.
To make things smoother, the state’s Vaccine Administration Management System, or VAMS, allowed residents ages 16 and up to register on Wednesday, a day before the eligibility opens up.
Healthcare providers, like Hartford HealthCare and UConn Health use a portal called MyChart, so for those who plan to get their shots through one of them should register ahead of time.
Also, Walgreens requires an account to make an appointment, so that can be done ahead of time as well.
The state also announced on Wednesday that 100 additional pharmacies across the state will begin offering the vaccine.
While an estimated 1.3 million people can start booking their appointments on Thursday, there won’t be one million appointments available.
"There's a very, very big schism between reality and expectation. A million people are not going to be making appointments tomorrow (Thursday) or in the next week,” said Joel Leyden, moderator for Vaccine Angels Connecticut, who has been helping book vaccine appointments.
The group Vaccine Angels Connecticut is reminding folks to be patient, and to avoid logging on once the clock strikes midnight to register for a vaccine.
"The most important thing right now for the general public is just to be persistent, be patient and polite,” Leyden said.
He added Vaccine Angels learned that Walmart adds new appointments around midnight, while Walgreens and CVS update appointments early in the morning every few days.
If you wait a few days and still don’t see appointments, you can call to put yourself on a waitlist.
"Call up CVS and call up Walgreens and call up Stop & Shop and ask if they have waiting lists, put your name down. Because you have about 10 to 20 percent of the population that makes appointments but doesn't show,” Leyden added.
Also starting Thursday, some high-risk groups will be prioritized to get their vaccinations.
Vaccine registration information, including clinic locations, can be found here.
