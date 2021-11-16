HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Raising children is hard, but add a pandemic and it’s creating a crisis for many parents, causing burnout.
Felecia Edwards-Smith gave birth to her second son Noah in the middle of this pandemic.
“Being in the hospital was different. We were alone. Part of me appreciated that time to bond with Noah, because we knew we would be coming home to being a family of four,” she explained.
The married mom of two from Hamden said coming home in COVID America proved even more difficult.
“Realizing we’re in this bubble. We're isolated. We're not really connected to our family. There are two kids that need us and that we have to take care of,” she said.
This pandemic forced families just like the Smiths to pivot.
Parents had to learn to juggle the struggles of working and parenting, while in lockdown mode and thereafter, with little to any help.
“I think we were just surviving. We were just surviving,” she said.
Therein lies the dilemma, parents are burnt out.
“Isolation, anxiety, fears; we are in a mental health crisis,” said Dr. Dori Gatter, a therapist and owner of West Hartford Holistic Counseling Center.
She said parents must embrace that truth.
“During this time, you will burn out regardless of what you do. There's no way not to burnout during this time,” Gatter said.
Numbers from the American Psychological Association back that up.
Data from its Stress-In-America survey indicate 8 in 10 Americans reported feelings of emotional stress. The survey showed 47 percent were anxious, 44 percent sad, and 39 were angry.
“I found at the end of the day I was exhausted,” said Elsa Batista, a single mom of two who teaches full time.
She said she had to realize she couldn't control everything.
“Just hoping that they showed up to class. I gave up on ‘were you in your PJ's?’ As long as you had a shirt on, I picked my battles,” Batista said.
Gatter says that is key.
“How you are used to being able to handle everything, you can't. You just can't. Some things have to go,” Gatter said.
She adds that for many parents, it's hard to understand, you are in the thick of it. And the only way to get through it for now, is to lower your expectations.
There are steps that Gatter and other experts say you can take to mitigate burnout.
Self-care: find a way that's best for you to relax and decompress.
Exercise: it could be as little as a walk in your neighborhood, dancing in your den or joining a gym.
Also, unplug. Monitor how much time you spend with technology and budget time to turn it off.
Felecia Edwards-Smith says she's still trying to figure out what works for her.
“This thought of like this COVID; it’s sneaky. You don't see it. But I think I took the approach like everyone has it. And I needed to do that, so I knew I was being safe to keep my family healthy,” Edwards-Smith said.
It is a heavy weight for any parent, adapting and reimagining how to parent and survive. It’s perhaps the hardest job/part of the COVID crisis.
