(WFSB) - Wednesday is tax day and no, you don't need to recheck your calendar.
The IRS extended the filing window by three months because of the pandemic.
First and foremost, if you have not filed yet, don't worry. You are not alone.
The IRS says the agency has issued about ten percent fewer tax returns this year, which means millions of Americans are taking advantage of this extension.
Experts say the two major reasons people have waited are that their income has taken a hit because of the pandemic or they don't feel completely safe going somewhere to file their taxes.
The truth is you don't need to be a CPA, because, according to the Department of Revenue Services, this is a very simple process.
Your best bet is to file your tax return online.
You can complete the entire process from the safety of your own home and filing digitally will even help you get your return faster.
At the state level, the Department of Revenue Services will be answering their phone lines and helping folks through their website, but keep in mind their offices are closed to walk-ins because of COVID-19.
If you feel like you need some in-person assistance, tax preparation companies, like H&R Block, have instituted a whole slew of safety procedures to protect customers.
“We’ve employed a variety of safety measures to make sure that they can come in and still feel safe, thinking about just adhering to the social distancing guidelines of keeping everyone six feet away from each other,” Time McNicholas of H&R Block explained.
Also, the IRS understands millions of Americans have lost a significant amount of income because of the pandemic.
If you owe money, but can't afford to pay your entire tax bill, don't panic.
Contact the IRS, because you can work out a financing plan.
Experts say the worst mistake you can make is to skip out on paying anything, because then you'll face significant financial penalties.
“The problem is not going to go away and, so, procrastination is not the answer,” added McNicholas.
Experts with the Department of Revenue Services recommend paying your federal tax return first.
Wednesday is also the Connecticut state tax deadline.
Tax payers wishing to contact the Department of Revenue Services directly can do so by either emailing them at DRS@po.state.ct.us or by calling 860-297-5962 during normal business hours, which are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Those that are hearing impaired can contact the Department of Revenue Services at 860-297-4911.
