HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- It’s that time of year when family and friends get together to celebrate the holidays.
However, there could be some things folks just don’t want to talk about with their relatives on Thanksgiving.
Don’t worry, experts have some tips to help make things a little bit easier.
Dr. Laura Saunders, of the Institute of Living, said the best way to start a conversation with relatives or guests this holiday season is to ask someone a question, as opposed to talking about yourself.
She said ask them about what they’re doing in their lives, are they in school or working, or bring up one of their interests.
There are some topics, like politics, that should stay off the table.
“I absolutely think people should stay away from politics at the Thanksgiving dinner table. This is not a time to change people’s mind. We’re in a very divisive time in our country, and I really don’t think it’s going to be helpful,” Saunders said.
Politics, along with talking about religion, family drama, and your relationship status could cause some problems.
“It’s actually only going to create more divisions, and really what we want to do during the holidays, certainly around Thanksgiving, is promote the concept of connection and really being with people that we hopefully care about,” Saunders said.
She said if you get uncomfortable, or want to get out of a conversation, you can slip off to the bathroom or step outside for a minute.
“So really removing yourself from a situation like that. I can’t emphasize enough how important it is to not continue to engage in that kind of conversation and to remove yourself from it. You’re not going to solve any problems and you’re not going to change anyone’s minds,” Saunders said.
She said finding a commonality at the table is key, not things that will cause a divide.
