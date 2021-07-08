(WFSB) -- Tropical Storm Elsa arrives Friday morning in Connecticut, and homeowners are urged to get their property ready.
The biggest problem Connecticut will face is the amount of rain.
Channel 3 Meteorologist said the state has already received a lot of rain this month, and with another 2 to 4 inches in the forecast, flash flooding is a major concern.
Ahead of the storm, homeowners should make sure their sump pump is working correctly.
Also, street flooding is also a big concern for Friday.
Officials are urging the public to use good judgement and avoid preventable emergencies, like driving into flooding roads.
Additionally, if you encounter a flooded road, you need to seek an alternate path.
If your home becomes flooded and your worried about electrocution, you should call the fire department.
Widespread outages aren’t expected, but there may be some in southeast Connecticut.
If you have a portable generator, keep it far away from the home, as it creates carbon monoxide.
When it comes to downed trees, there may be downed power lines that are tangled in the tree. If you see a power line, assume it could be live and stay 10 to 15 feet away. If power lines are down in the area, be careful where you walk and what you touch.
“Power lines can land on fences and guardrails and other metal objects that are on the road, and that could cause those items to become electrified as well. So, if you’re just walking outside and you grab onto a fence that happens to be electrified. You could end up with a serious issue there,” said Alan Zygmunt, of the Connecticut Fire Academy.
