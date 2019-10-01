(WFSB) -- It’s that time of the year that those pesky stink bugs are back.
Prevalent on the Eastern and Western seaboards, the Brown Marmorated stink bug is a pesky little critter that loves fruits and vegetables, and to make your home their home this time of year.
Scientist Mary Concklin at UConn is busy this time of year collecting the stink bug from orchards found in traps.
She said if they get into your home, they won’t do any harm, they’ll just be a nuisance.
“They’ll stay for the winter in your home, where they’re just trying to stay warm. In the springtime, they’re going to move back out, so they don’t feed on any food you have in the house, they don’t get into your wool or your rugs, or feed on those, and they don’t reproduce,” Concklin said.
The stink bug is native to eastern Asia and China, and was first identified in the U.S. near Allentown, Pennsylvania in 2001.
Experts remind homeowners to seal any cracks so the bugs, and others, can’t get inside. Also, seal rips in screens and entrances to homes.
Pestworld.org has 10 ways to keep those pests away:
1. Seal off entry points
- For proper stink bug control, spend some time inspecting the outside of your home for easy access points. Pay close attention to areas including around siding and utility pipes, behind chimneys, and underneath the wood fascia or other openings. Seal any cracks and holes that are found using a good quality silicone or silicone-latex caulk.
2. Replace and repair
- Stink bugs can enter the home through the smallest openings, so it's important to repair or replace damaged screens on windows or doors. Don't forget to check for torn weather-stripping and loose mortar. You can also install door sweeps if necessary.
3. Turn off the lights
- Stink bugs are attracted to lights, so it's recommended to keep outdoor lighting to a minimum. During the evenings, turn off porch lights and pull down window blinds to prevent light from spilling outside.
4. Reduce moisture sites
- Eliminating all moisture build up around your home can go a long way to help prevent many pest infestations. Check for leaking pipes and clogged drains.
5. Eliminate food sources
- Another method for how to get rid of stink bugs is to remove their access of food. Store food in airtight containers and dispose of garbage regularly in sealed receptacles. Also, make sure you wipe down counters and sweep floors to eliminate crumbs and residue from spills.
6. Ventilate
- Properly ventilate basements, attics, garages and crawl spaces to eliminate harborage points. Consider using a dehumidifier in these areas. Also, make sure to install screens over your chimney and attic vents.
7. Check your belongings
- Inspect items such as boxes containing holiday decorations and grocery bags before bringing them indoors. Stink bugs can travel on these items and make themselves cozy once inside the home.
8. Properly landscape
- Keep branches and shrubbery well trimmed. In addition, make sure to store firewood at least 20 feet away from the house and five inches off the ground.
9. Think before squishing
- When many people find a stink bug, their first instinct is to squish them. However, when disturbed or crushed, stink bugs have a tendency to release a bad-smelling, bad-tasting odor from pores on the sides of their bodies. This is how the pest earned its name.
10. Use a vacuum
- How do you get rid of stink bugs once they have already entered your home? Use a vacuum cleaner for their removal. Dispose of the vacuum bag immediately to prevent odor from permeating the area, as dead stink bugs leave a residue inside the bag that can stink up your home.
For more information about stink bugs, click here.
