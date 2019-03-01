HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Many conversations around the dinner table this week have been around the “Momo Challenge.”
It’s a scary ghost image that reportedly pops up in the middle of children’s videos.
YouTube and school officials are labeling this a hoax, but the damage has been done.
Many parents are reporting their talks backfired and their kids are even more scared than before.
“For the older kids, it’s scaring them,” said parent Colleen Picone.
Picone said she knows parents who cautioned their children about the “Momo Challenge.”
The story goes, this ghost character, “Momo,” would be spliced into children’s videos on YouTube, telling them to hurt themselves.
It forced parents to have serious discussions on the fly.
“The specific topic of suicide is, maybe some kids don’t know about it, or they’re learning about it at an earlier age because of this fear,” Picone said.
On Friday, YouTube released a statement essentially saying this was a hoax, saying “We’ve seen no recent evidence of videos promoting the Momo challenge on YouTube.”
School administrators like Chris Drezek, the superintendent of schools in Enfield, were calling parents.
A recorded message to parents said “there are conflicting reports surrounding the validity of this challenge and whether or not it is a hoax.”
But in many homes, children were already scarred.
“It’s scaring them, they’re having nightmares, or they’re talking to other kids about it and it’s spreading this unnecessary fear,” Picone said.
“It’s like the old game of telephone, child ‘A’ tells child ‘B,’ and now it’s blown up to be something bigger than it really is,” said Dr. Laura Saunders, of the Institute of Living.
However, she said don’t let that stop you from setting the record straight again.
“Reminding them what’s real and not real, so this not real, this is a hoax, there’s really nothing to be afraid of,” Saunders said.
However, there are some parents who haven’t had the “Momo” talk yet, and don’t plan on it.
Saunders said in cases where children are younger, you don’t need to overshare and make them worried for no reason.
If you believe they’ll end up hearing about it at school or from friends, then you may still want to have a talk.
