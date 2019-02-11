(WFSB) -- Many folks pile up old cell phones and gadgets in a junk drawer, but there are several ways to put old technology to good use.
The average American hangs onto their smartphone for about two years, and it makes for a lot of turnover in the tech word, but experts say there is a lot of value in old phones.
Last year about 68 percent of the U.S. population, or 224 million people, used a smartphone, according to Statista.
Worldwide, there are about 1.6 billion phones becoming paper weights or sitting in the drawer.
However, Gerard Little, who owns Mobile Rescue, says "a lot of your old phones can be brought back to life."
Little owns Mobile Rescue shops in Southington, West Hartford, Avon and at Foxwoods Resort Casino.
He's been in business for three years and has seen phones that have been damaged to a point where people would think they are beyond repair.
However, many times it can be a simple fix by replacing a battery or fixing a charging port.
If that isn't enough, he said "these phones we can use for backups.”
There are several things you can do with that old technology.
One, is to keep it on hand for emergencies.
"No matter even if you lost your pin or password you're always able to have an emergency call,” Little said.
He added, "Sometimes we give our older phones to younger children or older parents that can't use the newer technology.”
Another option is to use it to set up security or use it for a baby monitor.
"Like for example my store here, I can use my phone to check my employees. I can see what's going on at work from home and these features are great for these cell phones,” Little said.
A fourth option is to use it like a Kindle and read books on it.
Next, he said you could use old phones for home entertainment or utilities, like a newer thermostat.
Folks can also use an old phone as a sleep alarm, a VR headset, a dashcam, or even a digital picture frame.
