(WFSB) -- Spring is here, and the official start of allergy season is getting closer.
Experts from Accuweather are predicting this year to be bad for those with allergies.
According to their seasonal allergy forecast, Connecticut and much of the east coast will be hit with a high level of allergens.
This is because of the wet winter we had that kept the ground moist.
Experts say the sneezing will be a bit delayed but when the pollen gets here, it will be bad.
Some tips to keep in mind to help relieve allergy symptoms are to stay inside in the morning, keep air inside clean, try to carry medicine with you.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.