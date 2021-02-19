(WFSB) -- The pandemic has changed so many aspects of our lives, but perhaps nothing more pronounced than healthcare.
Some health experts believe one big change in medicine could be here to stay once the pandemic is over.
It was always there, but telehealth and the technology that supports it was were hardly ever used.
That was until a global pandemic made it the only option.
“Back in the spring, when everything was shut down, we were at 100 percent telehealth,” said Robert Kosior, of ConnectiCare.
Access to doctors and medical appointments are now at our fingertips.
National Patient Advocate Foundation Director Caitlin Donovan said it’s likely a permanent change because of the convenience.
“The number one issue that people call the Patient Advocate Foundation for help with is actually transportation. It is a huge factor in a lot of American lives and a big barrier for healthcare,” Donovan said.
The benefit is patients can be in their homes, or in any other setting, and talk to medical professionals on a secure virtual connection.
Also, a patient does not need to have an existing relationship with the physician, and physicians are allowed to waive or reduce cost-sharing for telehealth visits.
Kosior said even health insurance companies started making virtual visits more accessible, saying companies saw it’s their value.
“It boils down to the need for it to be used appropriately,” Kosior said.
Wallingford resident Kristin McJunkins said telehealth was everything for her. She works at Yale University and is a cancer survivor.
For eight months, in the pandemic, it was the only way she saw her doctors, and now she said it just makes sense.
“From a consumer standpoint, if you can do a quick follow-up call so you don't have to take a full day out of work or a whole day out of work. You end up sitting there for an hour or so,” McJunkins said.
It's opened a new avenue for access to healthcare, in particular for the behavioral health side.
“There was always really more demand than there was capacity to deliver those services,” Kosior said.
“We can't put the genie back in the bottle and you don't want the genie back in the bottle because it allows people to get care more quickly, and allows them to get a social services care that was missing before,” Donovan said.
It’s a type of access that experts say will stay a part of our post-pandemic life.
The pandemic has also brought a heightened awareness of racial disparities in healthcare. It was always there, but now more people and advocates are coming together to address it.
