(WFSB) – Experts said cases of the omicron variant are on the rise, and that it is expected to be the dominant variant in Connecticut by the end of the year.
Yale Physician Dr. F. Perry Wilson said the variant has been doubling every three to five days.
Scientists said that is because it is more transmissible than previous strains.
“What that tells us is that omicron is really good at transmitting from person to person. It also tells us that it is likely to become the dominant variant in Connecticut and the U.S. as well in a relatively short period of time,” Wilson said.
He predicted the strain will be dominant by the end of January. Other public health experts predicted it’ll be dominant sooner than January.
They are still debating whether the omicron variant is milder than previous strains.
