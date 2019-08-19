(WFSB) – Summer vacation is coming to an end, which means children are heading back to school.
It also means that some are starting their first year of school.
Channel 3 spoke to experts about how to help your child transition.
“We always have kids who are a little teary-eyed, sometimes they are a little bit more than teary-eyed. The best thing you can do as a parent is trust that your teacher knows what they’re doing, give them a hug, and leave,” said Dr. David Wolpaw, Hartford Healthcare.
Experts say there is one major thing you can do to prepare your new kindergartener.
“It would be really great if the kids could have a real strong grasp of their name, knowing how to recognize their first and last name in print. Knowning how to point to the letters that are in their name. Being able to write their first name would be great, starting with upper letters followed by lower case letters,” Wolpaw said.
From letters to numbers, counting is just as important.
“If the kids could count to 20 that would be amazing,” Wolpaw said.
Doctors say practice counting with your children in the bath or in the car. Being able to count objects up to 10 can help them grow.
Skills learned in the classroom are now required to work on at home.
“A lot of kindergarten comes with homework now. So, even at kindergarten making sure you take even five minutes to put that structure in and do that homework to really get those academic skills,” Wolpaw said.
If parents find themselves what their child should be learning in preschool versus kindergarten, they should think foundation skills.
Children learn identifying colors in preschool, not kindergarten.
It all starts to come down to the books.
“And the most important thing is reading. Read, read, read. If you don’t already have an evening reading routine set, that’s really important. It’s a good time to go to the library, read with your kids. Show them that you value reading. Ask them questions when you finish to make sure they understand,” Wolpaw said.
Experts say those academic skills go hand in hand with social skills.
Even if your child is overly prepared, there are bound to be nerves, but they are not the only ones.
Something else important to keep in mind is that children learn at different rates, so give them time to catch up and enjoy this exciting time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.